Singer KK's demise: Trinamool Congress' Saugata Roy questions college fest fund source

Kolkata: TMC MP Saugata Roy questioned how a college managed to get lakhs of rupees to bring Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK to sing for a college social.

Even after three weeks have passed after KK died at an event in Kolkata, the controversy surrounding his death is refusing to fade away.

Trinamool Congress' MP raised questions about the source of college fest funds required for hiring such an expensive singer from Bollywood.

“I am not against amusements but I question the reason behind hiring such expensive personalities from Bollywood. Did the students surrender in front of any promoter or local goons for getting the money? 30 to 50 lakhs of rupees is no joke,” said Roy condoling the death of KK soon after the programme.

It can be noted that Roy at times has been vocal against some activities of his own party.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim said that such a programme is organized based on ‘donations’.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, welcoming Roy’s comment, alleged that ‘extortion’ is common in Trinamool Congress.

“Extortion money is an open business for TMC. In the name of the students union we have seen students die in Kolkata. Roy, being afraid of committing more sins, had spoken the truth,” said Majumdar.

Political analyst Biswanath Chakraborty added that the state government should start ‘inquiry’ based on the comments of Roy.

“Whatever Roy said is true and the first thing that the state government can do is to start an inquiry based on Roy’s comment,” said Chakraborty.

