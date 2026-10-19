Singer Jubin Nautiyal's Father Ramsharan Joins Congress After Quitting BJP

Ramsharan Nautiyal, father of singer Jubin Nautiyal, joined the Congress party at its headquarters at 24 Akbar Road in New Delhi on Monday, in the presence of senior party leaders.

He joined the party in the presence of Congress Uttarakhand in-charge Kumari Selja, state president Ganesh Godiyal and Yashpal Arya, Leader of the Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly.

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Ramsharan Nautiyal had contested the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from the Chakrata constituency on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. He lost to Congress candidate Pritam Singh by a margin of more than 9,000 votes.

Nautiyal cites humiliation within BJP

Earlier this month, Nautiyal resigned from the BJP, alleging that he had been humiliated by senior leaders in the party. Explaining his decision to news agency ANI, he said that a lack of discipline, support for those who violated party discipline and a lack of respect were reasons for his departure.

"Where there is no discipline and where senior leaders support those who violate discipline, or where there is no respect, one simply shouldn't stay where there is outright humiliation. Under no circumstances should one remain there," he had said.

Recalls association with BJP

Nautiyal also recalled joining the BJP in 2014, saying he had gained considerable insight and experience during his association with the party. He expressed gratitude to the senior leaders and grassroots workers who had shown him affection and respect.

Meanwhile, party sources told The Free Press Journal (FPJ) that more leaders are likely to join the Congress in the coming days.