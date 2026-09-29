Jubin Nautiyal Welcomes First Child With Wife On Ganesh Chaturthi, Says 'Spending Every Minute With My Little One'

Singer Jubin Nautiyal has stepped into a new chapter of his life as he embraces fatherhood. The singer and his wife welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on September 14, which coincided with Ganesh Chaturthi this year.

Jubin confirmed the happy news in a conversation with Bombay Times and revealed that both his wife and their newborn son are doing well. The mother and baby have also returned home.

Sharing his excitement, Jubin said, “Yes, I am a father now! Our son was born on the very auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14. Mom and baby are back home and well.”

The singer said the timing of his son’s arrival made the occasion even more meaningful for the family. While the couple has yet to decide on a name for their baby, Jubin said they are currently focused on spending time with their newborn rather than rushing into the decision.

“We haven't thought of a name for our baby boy yet. We are just soaking in all the beautiful moments with him now,” he shared.

Jubin also spoke about how difficult it may be for him to stay away from his newborn once his professional commitments resume. The singer has a UK tour scheduled for December and admitted that travelling away from his family will be an emotional experience.

“When I have to travel out of town, I know it's going to be tough. I am spending every minute with my little one right now and it's a great feeling,” he said.

For now, Jubin and his wife are making the most of these early days with their son as they adjust to their new roles as parents.

Jubin Married His Childhood Sweetheart

Jubin reportedly tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart in a private ceremony in Uttarakhand in mid-April this year. The singer chose to keep the wedding away from the spotlight, although pictures from the intimate ceremony later surfaced online.

He has continued to maintain privacy around his personal life and has not publicly shared details about his wife, including her name or professional background.

Popular playback singer Jubin Nautiyal tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart in an intimate ceremony in his hometown in Uttarakhand.#JubinNautiyal #Wedding #Entertainment #Bollywood #OrissaPOST



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Meanwhile, Jubin continues to be one of the prominent voices in Hindi music. Over the years, he has lent his voice to several popular tracks, including Tum Hi Aana, Humnava Mere, Lut Gaye and Raataan Lambiyan.