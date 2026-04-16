Jubin Nautiyal Secretly Marries 'Childhood Sweetheart' In Dehradun, Keeps Celebration Low-Key

Popular playback singer Jubin Nautiyal reportedly tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart in a private ceremony held in his hometown in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. According to recent reports, the wedding was an intimate affair attended only by close family members and a few friends.

As per a report by ETimes, the 36-year-old singer chose to keep the celebrations low-key, staying true to his usually private nature. A source quoted by the publication said, "Jubin opted for a simple, traditional ceremony instead of a large public celebration. He has always been very private when it comes to his personal life. They did not want a large-scale wedding and were happy to celebrate their big day with just their dear ones."

However, the identity of the singer’s wife has not been revealed so far. Jubin has also not issued any official statement confirming or denying the wedding reports.

Jubin, who hails from Dehradun, is one of the most popular voices in contemporary Bollywood music and has sung more than 200 songs. He first came into the spotlight after participating in the singing reality show X Factor India in 2011.

The singer made his Bollywood playback debut with the song Ek Mulaqat from the film Sonali Cable (2014), followed by the track Meherbani from The Shaukeens. He later gained popularity with songs such as Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata from Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Kaabil Hoon from Kaabil.

Over the years, he has delivered several chart-topping tracks including Tum Hi Aana, Lut Gaye, Humnava Mere, Taaron Ke Shehar and Meri Zindagi Hai Tu.

One of his most loved songs in recent years is Raataan Lambiyan from the film Shershaah, which featured Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.