Simplifying Policies And Swift Decisions Have Made Uttar Pradesh Business-Friendly Under The Yogi Govt

Lucknow: There was a time when starting a business in Uttar Pradesh brought to mind stacks of paperwork, complicated rules, and repeated visits to government departments. Investors could see opportunities, but the complexity of procedures often held them back. Today, the same Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a leading example of “Ease of Doing Business” and is counted among the country’s top-performing states. This transformation did not happen overnight. It is the result of planned, decisive, and consistent reforms under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Uttar Pradesh government has made it clear that development is driven not just by announcements, but by systemic reforms. With this approach, the journey to create a simpler, more transparent, and investor-friendly business environment began.

The state’s improved ranking in Ease of Doing Business is a strong reflection of this change. In 2017–18, Uttar Pradesh stood at 12th position in the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) rankings. However, the pace of reforms was so rapid that by 2019, the state rose to second position nationwide.

In the Good Governance Index 2021, Uttar Pradesh secured the top spot in the commerce and industry category, proving that reforms are not limited to paperwork. In 2022 and 2024, Uttar Pradesh earned “Top Achiever” status in Ease of Doing Business. In logistics rankings as well, the state remained in the “Achievers” category in 2022, 2023, and 2024. Under BRAP 2024, Uttar Pradesh was declared a “Top Achiever” in three key areas—simplification of enterprise establishment, labour regulatory processes, and land administration.

This recognition reflects the government’s focus on identifying and removing industrial bottlenecks. After 2024, under BRAP and BRAP-Plus, the government implemented 426 major reforms across 24 sectors. From enterprise establishment and land reforms to labour registration, environmental clearances, single-window systems, and construction permits—every stage has been made simpler and time-bound.

At the heart of these reforms is “Nivesh Mitra,” one of India’s largest digital single-window portals. Through this platform, over 525 services from 45 departments are being delivered online to entrepreneurs. It is also integrated with the National Single Window System, connecting state and central processes. Nivesh Mitra’s efficiency is evident in its performance—over 97% disposal rates for licence-related applications and more than 20 lakh digital approvals so far.

The Yogi government has also decided that no physical applications will be accepted for licences and approvals. All applications must be submitted through the Nivesh Mitra portal. This has enhanced transparency while reducing human intervention and corruption. As per user feedback, 96% of Nivesh Mitra users are satisfied, reflecting strong public trust in digital governance.

To further improve Ease of Doing Business, “Nivesh Mitra 3.0” is now being developed. This upgraded version will feature an AI-based smart dashboard with real-time data analysis, complaint redressal, and quick information support through WhatsApp, email, and mobile apps. It will also be connected with IGRS, Nivesh Sarathiv, OIMS, India Industrial Land Bank, and the Chief Minister’s dashboard “Darpan,” creating a highly integrated and efficient digital ecosystem.

Simplifying regulatory compliances has been another major achievement. Across nearly 65 departments, 4,675 compliances were reduced, 4,098 were simplified and digitised, and 577 were decriminalised. Additionally, 948 outdated Acts, rules, and regulations were repealed. Now, registration under the UP Shop and Commercial Establishment Act, 1962 is sufficient to start a business. The mandatory trade licence requirement has been removed, and shops with fewer than 20 employees are no longer required to register.

Many offences under the fire, labour, transport, and legal metrology departments have been decriminalised. The removal of imprisonment provisions under the Industrial Peace Act reflects the government’s balanced and humane approach. As a result, Uttar Pradesh is becoming a preferred investment destination—not only because of its population and geography, but due to stable policies, digital governance, and transparent administration.