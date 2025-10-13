 Sikkim State Lottery Result: Oct 13, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Blitzen Monday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Oct 13, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Blitzen Monday Weekly Draw

The first prize winner will receive ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as we update the complete winners list. If you bought a ticket, check the results here to see if you are among the lucky winners.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
Sikkim State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

Sikkim State Lottery Results announced today, The Dear Blitzen Monday Weekly Lottery results will be declared at 6 PM on October 13, 2025. The first prize winner will receive ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as we update the complete winners list. If you bought a ticket, check the results here to see if you are among the lucky winners.

Where to Check the Results

You can view the results for the Dear Blitzen Monday Weekly Lottery October 13, 2025, here

Official Websites to Check the Lucky Draw

Participants can also check the official results on the Sikkim State Lottery websites:

http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/#

www.lotterysambad.com

www.sikkimlotterysambad.com

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. These states include Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among these, West Bengal State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed for their high prize amounts.

The first prize in the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery is Rs 1 crore, while other weekly lotteries offer varying amounts. The ticket prices for these lotteries start as low as Rs 6, making them affordable for many.

Sikkim State Lottery Prize Breakdown

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

article-image

Disclaimer

We do not encourage or promote lottery participation. Playing the lottery involves financial risks and can be addictive. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as advice to participate.

