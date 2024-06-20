Sikkim Flash Floods: Visuals Of Last Group Of 150 Tourists Being Evacuated Surface | @RamKuma72660943

Mangan: Even as Sikkim is crawling towards normalcy, pictures and visuals of 158 tourists, the last remaining stranded in North Sikkim being evacuated are bringing smiles on the faces people in Sikkim. On Wednesday afternoon, last batch of stranded tourists, 158 of them, left from North Sikkim and were shifted to safer locations. Authorities have declared that the process of evacuation of the stranded tourists is now complete.

As per All India Radio News Report, "The stranded tourists after evacuation have expressed their gratitude to all the officials and volunteers involved in the rescue and evacuation efforts. Around 1300 stranded tourists have been evacuated by Tuesday from the flood-affected areas to safer places."

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba took stock of the situation as far as property damage and other destruction caused in the state due to the floods. He held a meeting with officials of General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) and Border Road Organisation (BRO)to access the destruction and coordinate further relief activities.

Its been a week since Sikkim has been battling one of the toughest situations as landslides triggered by incessant rainfall left nine people dead and 1,200-1,400 tourists stranded in the Mangan district. Troops from the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army, along with the civil administration, executed the rescue operations of tourists stranded in North Sikkim.