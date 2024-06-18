 Sikkim: District Magistrate Of Mangan Orders Closure Of Schools In Mangan Due To Safety Concerns Of Students
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSikkim: District Magistrate Of Mangan Orders Closure Of Schools In Mangan Due To Safety Concerns Of Students

Sikkim: District Magistrate Of Mangan Orders Closure Of Schools In Mangan Due To Safety Concerns Of Students

The order stated that the district magistrate deemed it unsafe for the students to attend schools in view of the damage to property and road blockages in different areas of Mangan district due to continuous and heavy rainfall that occurred on the intervening night of June 12-13.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 03:32 PM IST
article-image
PTI

Gangtok: The Mangan district administration on Tuesday ordered the closure of all government schools in the district with immediate effect due to safety concerns of students in view of damage to property and road blockages.

Order Issued

An ordered issued by District Magistrate Hem Kumar Chettri said government schools in Manul, Singhik, Mangan and Mangshilla clusters of Mangan block and Lingdong, Hee Gyathang, Passingdong, Lingzya, Tingvong and Gor clusters of Dzongu block will remain closed till further orders.

Read Also
Sikkim Floods Wreak Havoc: Govt Schools To Remain Shut In Mangan, Evacuation Of Tourists Continues
article-image

The order stated that the district magistrate deemed it unsafe for the students to attend schools in view of the damage to property and road blockages in different areas of Mangan district due to continuous and heavy rainfall that occurred on the intervening night of June 12-13.

The heads and staff of schools shall remain in the station, the order said, adding the decision shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain valid till further orders.

Incessant rains since June 12 wreaked havoc in Mangan, causing multiple landslides, and severing connectivity to most parts of the district.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Study In US: Cleveland State University Opens Applications For International Student Scholarships

Study In US: Cleveland State University Opens Applications For International Student Scholarships

Los Angeles Schools To Vote on Smartphone Ban For Students

Los Angeles Schools To Vote on Smartphone Ban For Students

NCERT Chief D P Saklani Urges Parents To Choose Mother Tongue Education; Warns Of Risks In...

NCERT Chief D P Saklani Urges Parents To Choose Mother Tongue Education; Warns Of Risks In...

University of Bristol: Surfing Enhances UK Health And Economy, New Study Reveals

University of Bristol: Surfing Enhances UK Health And Economy, New Study Reveals

DUSU Appeals To CM Yogi Adityanath For Special Hostel Facility In Delhi For UP Students

DUSU Appeals To CM Yogi Adityanath For Special Hostel Facility In Delhi For UP Students