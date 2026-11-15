Chinese Military Aircraft Breaches Indian Airspace Over Sikkim, Hovers For 25 Minutes Despite Warnings

A Chinese military aircraft reportedly entered Indian airspace over Sikkim on November 12 and remained in the area for approximately 20–25 minutes, according to a report by Outlook India. The Indian Air Force (IAF) reportedly detected the aircraft around 8 am at an altitude of approximately 25,000 feet and issued repeated radio warnings asking it to return to Chinese territory.

According to the report, the aircraft continued operating in the area despite the warnings. The incident has raised concerns given the strategic importance of the region, which overlooks the Siliguri Corridor, a narrow stretch of land connecting India's northeastern states with the rest of the country.

IAF Detects Chinese Aircraft At 25,000 Feet, Issues Radio Warnings

According to Outlook India, which published an exclusive report on November 14 citing an unnamed source, the IAF detected the Chinese military aircraft at around 8 am on November 12.

The aircraft was reportedly flying at an altitude of approximately 25,000 feet and remained in the area for 20–25 minutes. The IAF is said to have issued multiple radio warnings, instructing the aircraft to return to Chinese territory.

However, the aircraft reportedly continued operating in the area despite the warnings. The exact flight path, the circumstances surrounding its departure and the nature of its activity have not been disclosed.

The specific type of aircraft involved has also not been established. It remains unclear whether it was a fighter jet, surveillance aircraft, drone or another military platform.

Why Is The Sikkim Region Strategically Important?

The reported incident is significant because of the geographical importance of the Sikkim sector, which shares a border with China's Tibet Autonomous Region and lies close to the Doklam plateau.

The area also overlooks the Siliguri Corridor, popularly known as the 'Chicken's Neck'. The narrow stretch of land in West Bengal connects India's northeastern states with the rest of the country and is considered strategically vital for the country's security and military movement.

The corridor is approximately 20–22 km wide at its narrowest point, making the surrounding region particularly sensitive from a national security perspective.

No Official Confirmation From IAF Or Defence Ministry

The report was based on information provided by an unnamed source. Outlook India stated that it had contacted the Indian Air Force for a response and was awaiting a reply at the time of publication.

As of November 15, there has been no publicly available detailed confirmation or official statement from the IAF or the Ministry of Defence regarding the reported incident. No official response from Chinese authorities has been reported either.

Several other media organisations, including Mathrubhumi and Northeast Live, have subsequently carried reports about the alleged airspace violation, largely citing the original Outlook report.

Congress Calls Reported Airspace Violation 'Extremely Worrying'

The reported incident also triggered a political reaction, with the Congress party criticising the Centre over the alleged intrusion.

The opposition party described the development as 'extremely worrying' and called for a strong protest against China. It also questioned the government's response to the reported incident, saying it hoped Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not give China a 'clean chit' this time.

India-China Border Tensions And Questions Over Aircraft Movement

The reported incident comes against the backdrop of continuing security sensitivities along the India-China border. The Sikkim sector has witnessed heightened attention in the past, particularly because of its proximity to Doklam, where Indian and Chinese troops were involved in a prolonged standoff in 2017.

However, some defence observers and social media users have questioned aspects of the latest report, particularly the description of the aircraft as having 'hovered' for 20–25 minutes at an altitude of 25,000 feet.

Some have speculated that the aircraft could have been an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) platform or a drone conducting surveillance activity near the Chumbi Valley, potentially triggering routine IAF warnings. These suggestions remain unverified and have not been confirmed by defence authorities.

The exact nature of the aircraft's movement and whether it crossed into Indian airspace remain unclear in the absence of an official account. No broader military escalation linked to the reported incident has been announced so far.