Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Visits Sikkim's Nathu La Border, To Pay Tribute To Soldiers At Sherethang War Memorial |

Gangtok, Nov 8: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived at Sherethang near the Nathu La border in Sikkim on Sunday to pay respects to brave soldiers, officials said.

During the visit, Singh will also interact with defence personnel deployed in the region, they said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived at Sherethang, Sikkim, today. He is scheduled to pay tribute to the brave soldiers at the Sherethang War Memorial and interact with defence personnel deployed in the region.#RajnathSingh #Diwali # #IndianArmyVideo: IPR Sikkim https://t.co/PtSGzSJaOj — Sikkim Media (@SikkimMedia) November 8, 2026

Rajnath Singh To Honour Fallen Soldiers

The minister is scheduled to pay tributes to fallen soldiers at the Sherethang War Memorial in East Sikkim, the officials said.

The Sherethang War Memorial is located near Nathu La in East Sikkim. It was built in 2008 to honour war heroes who lost their lives during the 1967 Nathu La and Cho La clashes against Chinese forces as well as other post-Independence conflicts.

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