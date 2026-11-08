'Boundless Diwali Wishes To Everyone' PM Narendra Modi Greets Nation On Festival Of Lights | X - narendramodi

New Delhi, Nov 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended warm Diwali greetings to people across the country, wishing everyone happiness, well-being, and prosperity on the occasion of the festival of lights.

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister shared his wishes with citizens and conveyed his greetings to people celebrating the festival across the country.

“Diwali wishes to everyone! Boundless Diwali wishes to my family members across the country,” PM Modi posted on X (in Hindi).

Diwali wishes to everyone! देशभर के अपने परिवारजनों को दीपावली की असीम शुभकामनाएं। https://t.co/RofjLf8x5i — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2026

PM Modi Shares Diwali Greetings

His message came as people across India celebrate Diwali with traditional fervour and enthusiasm, illuminating their homes, streets and public spaces with diyas, decorative lights and colourful decorations.

In a social media video titled “Have a Great Diwali”, the Prime Minister had also greeted citizens on Saturday and shared his plans to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm, as he does every year.

Have a great Diwali! https://t.co/YbFVq7tHmx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2026

“On the occasion of Diwali, the entire country is illuminated. The festival of lights symbolises our pledge against darkness,” he said.

“May this festival bring happiness, wellbeing and prosperity for all. Just like you all, I also celebrate this festival with enthusiasm. Like every year, I will again be celebrating Diwali with our brave defence personnel. Once again, greetings to all of you on the occasion of Diwali,” PM Modi said.

Diwali Celebrations With Defence Personnel

The Prime Minister’s reference to celebrating Diwali with defence personnel also highlighted his annual tradition of spending the festival with members of the armed forces, recognising their dedication and service to the nation.

Earlier, PM Modi also met Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan and extended Diwali greetings on the eve of the festival.

The Vice-President’s office shared details of the meeting on X, stating, “Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan warmly received Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Uprashtrapati Bhawan today and exchanged Deepawali greetings.”

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Diwali Festivities Across The Country

Diwali, the festival of lights, is being celebrated on Sunday, November 8, on the occasion of Kartik Amavasya. On the day, homes and temples are decorated and illuminated with earthen lamps and decorative lights, creating a festive atmosphere across the country.

In the evening, devotees perform traditional prayers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi, seeking blessings for happiness, peace and prosperity. The celebrations also include lighting diyas, bursting fireworks, exchanging sweets and spending time with loved ones.

The festival brings together people from different communities and regions, reflecting India’s rich cultural traditions and the spirit of togetherness, hope and positivity.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)