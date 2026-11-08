‘Diwali Is More About The Lights And Festive Spirit Than Bursting Crackers’: Mona Singh Reveals Her Diwali Plans, Tells Fans To Celebrate The Festival ‘Responsibly’ - FPJ EXCLUSIVE

Mona Singh |

Mona Singh loves Diwali. The lights, gastronomical delights and family get-togethers evoke a sense of mellifluous joy within her. “Diwali is a very special time in our home because it brings everyone together and gives us a chance to take a break from our busy lives,” she shared excitedly.

The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive conversation amidst her Diwali preparations.

When asked about how she plans to celebrate the festival of lights this year, Mona said, “We’re excited to spend time with our parents and enjoy the festive gatherings. We’re already preparing for the celebrations with diyas, a small pooja, flowers, and, of course, lots of delicious food!”

Meaningful celebrations

She added, “For me, the best part about Diwali is the warmth, joy, and positive energy that the festival brings. It’s a time to reconnect with family, share stories, enjoy good food, and create beautiful memories. I also love how everyone comes together to share responsibilities and be involved in the preparations, beyond traditional gender roles. That makes the celebrations even more meaningful.”

The actress then reminisced, “For me, the most memorable Diwalis are the ones spent with family, where everyone comes together, shares stories, enjoys festive meals, and simply spends quality time with each other. It’s these little moments of togetherness that make the festival so special. Every Diwali brings back beautiful memories and gives us an opportunity to create many more.”

‘Diwali is incomplete without mithai!’

Mona has a sweet tooth and when asked about her favourite mithai, pat came the reply, “My favourite mithai is kaju katli. Diwali is incomplete without mithai! I look forward to indulging in my favourite festive sweets every year.”

She added, “For me, it’s not just about the food but also the joy of sharing these treats with family and loved ones. It’s one of those little pleasures that makes the festive season even more special.”

Being mindful matters

Mona prefers not to burst crackers and instead focuses on illuminating her surroundings. “For me, Diwali is more about the lights, diyas, family gatherings, and the festive spirit than bursting crackers. I love the beauty of a home lit up with diyas and flowers, and the positive energy that comes with the celebrations. I believe we can make the festival special by celebrating responsibly and being mindful of the environment and those around us,” she shared.

On a parting note, Mona had a special message for her fans. She said, “Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali! May this festival bring you happiness, good health, prosperity, and lots of reasons to smile. Celebrate with your loved ones, be kind, spread positivity, and create beautiful memories. Let’s celebrate responsibly and make this Diwali special for everyone!”