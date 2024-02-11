Sikkim Accident: At Least 3 Dead, 20 Injured After Milk Tanker Crashes Into Multiple Cars At Ranipool Fair; CCTV Footage Surfaces |

Sikkim: A tragic incident occurred in Sikkim's Ranipool, resulting in the deaths of at least three individuals and injuring 20 others when a milk tanker collided with three parked cars near a fairground. The horrifying incident which took place on Saturday, was captured on video by a local CCTV camera.

The accident reportedly took place when a milk tanker crashed into the stationary cars, causing them to be pushed into the fairground. The impact of the collision led to multiple casualties as bystanders were caught underneath the vehicles.

CCTV footage captured the harrowing moment as the cars were thrust into the fairground, causing multiple injuries instantly. The uninjured bystanders then rushed to the aid of those trapped beneath the vehicles.

Possible Cause Of Accident

Initial investigations suggested that brake failure in the milk tanker caused the tragic accident, escalating the severity of the collision. The injured victims were immediately transported to the Central Referral Hospital, although authorities fear the death toll may rise.

The accident occurred during a bustling fair, with the mela ground teeming with attendees engaged in various activities, including a 'tambola' game, heightening the chaos and confusion following the collision.

The milk tanker involved in the accident bore the label of the Sikkim Milk Union, reflecting its possible association with the local dairy organisation.

Another Accident Reported On Saturday

Six people died and over 20 were injured in an accident involving two trucks and a private bus at Musunuru toll plaza in Nellore district early on Saturday, said police. The accident occurred around 2 am when a truck carrying two oxen heading to Srikalahasti was hit from behind by another truck carrying iron.

"The driver of the iron-laden truck lost control of the vehicle and rammed the private bus coming in the opposite direction," Kavali sub-divisional police officer Venkata Ramana said. Four people died on the spot, he said adding two others died at the Nellore government hospital. A case has been registered.