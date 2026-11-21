Sikh Community Representatives Meet Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Invite Him To Attend Prakash Parv Celebrations |

A delegation from the Sikh community met Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his residential office on Kanke Road in Ranchi on Friday and invited him to attend the upcoming Prakash Parv celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

The delegation extended a formal invitation to the Chief Minister to join the celebrations, which are scheduled to take place on November 24, 2026, at Shri Guru Nanak School in P.P. Compound, Ranchi.

Prakash Parv Celebrations In Ranchi

The event will commemorate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, with members of the Sikh community coming together to mark the occasion through religious observances and celebrations.

The delegation met Soren at the Chief Minister’s Residential Office and invited him to be part of the programme. The celebrations will be held at the school premises in P.P. Compound, a prominent area in Ranchi.

Sikh Community Representatives Meet Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Invite Him To Attend Prakash Parv Celebrations |

Sikh Community Delegation Meets CM

Among those present during the meeting were former Jharkhand State Minority Commission Vice Chairman Jyoti Singh Matharoo, Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha Secretary Gagandeep Sethi, Guru Gobind Singh School Secretary Ranjit Singh Happy, Councillor Paramjeet Singh Tinku and Jharkhand Sikh Federation President Amarjeet Singh.

Also present were Guru Nanak Hospital member Rajdeep Singh Rishi, Professor Harvinder Veer Singh, Jaspal Singh Pandher, Sardar Dhyan Singh and Harjeet Singh Sinki.

The meeting was held as part of the community's preparations for the upcoming Prakash Parv programme, with the delegation inviting the Chief Minister to participate in the celebrations honouring Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings of equality, compassion, service and humanity.