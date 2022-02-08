Sidhu would've been right choice for Punjab CM candidate, says wife Navjot Kaur; watch video

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife and Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Tuesday said that the former would have been the right choice for party's Chief ministerial candidate in Punjab.

She also expressed that educational qualification should be counted for picking someone for a position as high as of a CM.

On being asked if Rahul Gandhi was misled on making decision for CM, Navjot Kaur said, "Yes, education should be counted for choosing someone at such a high position. Navjot Sidhu would've been right choice, irrespective of him being my husband."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday announced Charanjit Singh Channi, a three-time Dalit legislator, as the party’s chief ministerial nominee.

Rahul said he had asked people, party workers and leaders about the CM's face and they said they wanted somone who understood the plight of the poor. Referring to Channi’s humble background and his struggle, Rahul said he (Channi) knew the problems the poor were facing and how can these be addressed. Hence the decision’’, he said to thunderous sloganeering from the audience.

The voting in Punjab will take place in one phase on February 20 (Monday).The counting of votes will take place on March 10, 2022 (Thursday).

