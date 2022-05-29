Sidhu Moosewala murdered: Congress expresses condolences, says 'terrible shock to party & entire nation'

Sidhu Moosewala | Photo: PTI

In less than 24 hours after his security cover was withdrawn by the Punjab government, popular Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unknown people in Mansa district on Sunday.

Moosewala was travelling in his vehicle when the assailants fired at the him and his two friends. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

"Three people were brought to the hospital, out of which Sidhu Moose Wala was dead. After giving primary treatment, the two injured have been referred to a higher institute for further treatment," said Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital.

Reacting to Moosewala's death, the Congress said this was a terrible shock to the party and the entire nation.

"The murder of Shri Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress candidate from Punjab & a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to the Congress party & the entire nation. Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends. We stand united & undeterred, at this time of extreme grief," the tweet read.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also expressed his condolences.

"Deeply shocked at the broad day light murder of Sidhu Moosewala. Punjab & Punjabis across the world have lost a talented artist with mass connect, who could feel people’s pulse. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans across the world," he tweeted.

