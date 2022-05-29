Punjab: Day after security withdrawn, popular singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Mansa district

Sidhu Moosewala | ANI

Popular Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala, who had joined the Congress party before the Punjab elections, has been shot dead by unknown people in Mansa district on Sunday. Two more people have been injured in the incident, reported news agency ANI.

The singer was brought dead to the hospital, said Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital.

"Three people were brought to the hospital, out of which Sidhu Moose Wala was dead. After giving primary treatment, the two injured have been referred to a higher institute for further treatment," the doctor said.

The incident happened just a day after Punjab government withdrew the security of 424 people, including Moosewala.

Moosewala had contested the Assembly polls on a Congress ticket from Mansa. He was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party’s Dr Vijay Singla with a margin of 63,323 votes.

Reacting to Moosewala's death, the Congress party tweeted, "The murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress candidate from Punjab & a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to Congress party & the entire nation. Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends."

