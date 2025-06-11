 'Sidhu Moosewala Knew He Would Die By Bullets', Reveals Friend In BBC Documentary
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Sidhu Moosewala Knew He Would Die By Bullets', Reveals Friend In BBC Documentary

'Sidhu Moosewala Knew He Would Die By Bullets', Reveals Friend In BBC Documentary

The first episode explores Moosewala's early life, rise to fame, and the controversies surrounding his career, while the second part examines his murder in detail.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 06:20 PM IST
article-image

Three years after the murder of Punjabi hip-hop icon Sidhu Moose Wala, the BBC World Service released a two-part documentary titled The Killing Call on Tuesday to mark his birth anniversary. The first episode explores Moosewala's early life, rise to fame, and the controversies surrounding his career, while the second part examines his murder in detail.

The documentary features Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who had publicly claimed responsibility for the killing. Brar stated that Moosewala was assassinated in retaliation for Vicky Middukhera's murder. A close friend of Moosewala revealed in the second part of the documentary that the singer had harboured a grim premonition about dying by gunfire - a premonition that tragically came true when assailants opened fire on the windscreen of Moosewala's Mahindra Thar SUV.

Read Also
Sidhu Moosewala's Death Was Revenge For Vicky Middukhera's Killing, Claims Goldy Brar: 'Wanted Him...
article-image

During the attack, Moosewala's cousin and a friend who were travelling with him sustained injuries but survived. Authorities later identified six gunmen armed with AK-47 rifles and pistols. In the subsequent investigation, police arrested approximately 30 suspects and fatally shot two armed individuals in what they described as an encounter. The post-mortem report confirmed that Moosewala died from multiple gunshot wounds.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise
Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In Medak; ₹2.17 Crore Unexplained Wealth Unearthed
Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In Medak; ₹2.17 Crore Unexplained Wealth Unearthed
Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting Base Prices
Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting Base Prices
Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Science Talent Search Exam With Cash Prizes For HSC Students; Check Details
Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Science Talent Search Exam With Cash Prizes For HSC Students; Check Details
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In...

Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In...

Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested

Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested

N Biren Singh Meets Amit Shah, Seeks Urgent Intervention To Restore Peace In Manipur

N Biren Singh Meets Amit Shah, Seeks Urgent Intervention To Restore Peace In Manipur

RJD Chief Lalu Yadav Cuts 78-Pound Cake With Sword On Birthday, Sparks Political Row (VIDEO)

RJD Chief Lalu Yadav Cuts 78-Pound Cake With Sword On Birthday, Sparks Political Row (VIDEO)