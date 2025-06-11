'Sidhu Moosewala Knew He Would Die By Bullets', Reveals Friend In BBC Documentary

Three years after the murder of Punjabi hip-hop icon Sidhu Moose Wala, the BBC World Service released a two-part documentary titled The Killing Call on Tuesday to mark his birth anniversary. The first episode explores Moosewala's early life, rise to fame, and the controversies surrounding his career, while the second part examines his murder in detail.

The documentary features Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who had publicly claimed responsibility for the killing. Brar stated that Moosewala was assassinated in retaliation for Vicky Middukhera's murder. A close friend of Moosewala revealed in the second part of the documentary that the singer had harboured a grim premonition about dying by gunfire - a premonition that tragically came true when assailants opened fire on the windscreen of Moosewala's Mahindra Thar SUV.

During the attack, Moosewala's cousin and a friend who were travelling with him sustained injuries but survived. Authorities later identified six gunmen armed with AK-47 rifles and pistols. In the subsequent investigation, police arrested approximately 30 suspects and fatally shot two armed individuals in what they described as an encounter. The post-mortem report confirmed that Moosewala died from multiple gunshot wounds.