Sidhu Moose Wala’s family writes to Amit Shah, seeks probe by central agency in killing

Youth pay tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala who was shot dead a day earlier in Mansa district in Indias Punjab state, during a candlelight vigil in Amritsar on May 30, 2022. |

Punjab Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala's family on Thursday wrote to union home minister Amit Shah for a probe by a central agency into his murder, according to Hindustan Times report. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat today met Moose Wala's father and confirmed the development. Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the AAP led Punjab government had curtailed his security cover.

The state government came under heavy criticism of opposition parties after the incident with the Congress and BJP demanding it should be dismissed.

The state on Wednesday reconstituted a special investigation team or SIT, which is probing the case, amid calls for speedy justice. The six-member SIT (earlier it had three members) will have a new chairman, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jaskaran Singh, and two new members, including Assistant Inspector General AGTF Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Toora.

Yesterday, a team of Punjab Congress leaders - led by state Congress chief Amarinder Singh Warring - met governor Banwari Lal Purohit to raise the demand. Partap Singh Bajwa also slammed the ruling party in a tweet. “It’s been four days and not one MP or minister of ruling party AAP has visited the house of Sidhu Moose Wala and stood by the family in this hour of grief. CM Bhagwant Mann ji is this what you meant when you said our Govt will be for AAM AADMI? (sic),” he said.

Meanwhile, the state police has linked the case to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based Goldy Brar.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also met his party chief Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in Delhi today.

Moose Wala's cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

Mann has already announced setting up a judicial commission headed by a sitting high court judge to probe the incident.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab government on May 28.

