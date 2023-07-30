Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case: Sachin Bishnoi To Be Extradited, Officials Leave For Azerbaijan

File Photo

New Delhi: Sachin Bishnoi, allegedly one of the key conspirators in the murder of Punjabi singer Siddhu Moose Wala, is likely to be extradited soon with security agency personnel leaving for Azerbaijan to apprehend him.

Sachin, the nephew of notorious criminal Lawrence Bishnoi, has been on the run since the murder in May last year and had fled to Azerbaijan with a fake passport and had taken refuge there. He had also, reportedly applied for political asylum there.

He was detained in Azerbaijan a few days ago.

A team, comprising about four officers, including an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and two inspectors from the Counter Intelligence Unit, is expected to reach Azerbaijan by Sunday night. It has been tasked with ensuring that Bishnoi is extradited to India.

Extradition expected to lead to crucial revelations in the case

Bishnoi's involvement in the Siddhu Moose Wala murder case has been a subject of intense investigation and the gangster’s capture and extradition are expected to lead to several crucial revelations in the case.

Moose Wala was shot dead in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on May 29, 2022. A day later, Goldy Brar, a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had admitted in a Facebook post that he planned the murder to avenge the killing of another gangster. Later, police named Brar as the mastermind behind the murder.