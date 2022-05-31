Sidhu Moose Wala: Autopsy reveals 24 bullet wounds on Punjabi singer-turned Congress leader's body

Youth pay tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala who was shot dead a day earlier in Mansa district in Indias Punjab state, during a candlelight vigil in Amritsar on May 30, 2022. |

New Delhi: The autopsy report of Punjabi singer-turned Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moose Wala has revealed 24 bullet wounds on his body, according to IANS report.

A police source said that in less than two minutes 30 rounds were fired.

After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family members.

Meanwhile, several mourners gathered at the residence of Sidhu in Punjab's Mansa district today morning as the family prepared to conduct his last rites.

Accompanied by some relatives, Moose Wala's father received his son's body from Mansa Civil hospital, where it was kept for post-mortem, around 8:15 am.

A heavy police force has been deployed outside the residence of the slain Punjabi singer.

Mourners, especially the youth and the singer's fans, assembled outside the house to pay their last respects. Several people raised slogans in his favour.

In less than 24 hours after his security was curtailed by the government, Moose Wala, 29, was shot dead by gangsters near his ancestral village in Mansa in broad daylight on Sunday.

A day after, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced setting up a judicial commission headed by a sitting high court judge to probe the brutal killing.

He was on the wheel in a Mahindra Thar SUV when the assailants, believed to be 10-12 in number, fired more than 20 rounds at point-blank range at the singer and his two friends, who got grievous injuries.

It is learnt that the AK-47 assault rifle was used in the crime as its shells were recovered from the crime scene.

Goldy Brar a Canada-based gangster and Lawrence Bishnoi have taken the responsibility of the murder.

(with agency inputs)