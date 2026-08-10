'Sidha Nikal Yaha Se': Hyderabad Woman Confronts 'Fake' Rapido Driver Over Ride Offer - VIDEO

Instagram/@iamsiddhi33

Hyderabad: A female content creator from Hyderabad has shared a shocking incident that took place with her. The young woman, Siddeshwari sugandh, shared a video stating she was waiting for her auto near Charminar at 9:00 pm on Saturday when a man approached her with his scooter and asked, “Where are you going? Should I drop you?”

In the video posted by her, the man mounted on a scooter can be heard asking, “Aapko Rapido chaiye kya madam?” The woman then asked him if he was a Rapido driver and asked him to produce his driver ID if he was one. His vehicle number was also not displayed; noticing this, the woman asked, “Why don’t you have a vehicle number?”

Siddeshwari claimed that instead of showing her his driver ID, he started downloading the Rapido app from the Play Store. The man identified himself as Irfan.

Woman confronts man over ID

The video then shows Siddeshwari sternly asking him for his ID. He then said, "Gadi chalu nahi ho rahi hai," which translates to, "The vehicle is not starting."

To which, angrily, the woman said that the vehicle is not starting, then how are you offering me a drop? When the woman snatched the phone from him, it showed the enter OTP page.

When the woman asked him his full name in a loud voice, he responded, saying, "Road pe kya karna chah rahe," which translates to, "What are you trying to do on the road?" "Sidha nikal ab yaha se," the woman can be heard saying.

FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video that has now gone viral. Till the time of publishing this article, Rapido had not publicly responded to the viral video. However, the woman in her caption clarified that she never takes Rapido bikes and always books Rapido autos or cabs.

She said that she prefers Rapido over other apps because she feels safer using it, especially at night, she said, citing the safety checks and calls.

"And @rapidoapp I especially want to clarify that I am not blaming Rapido or saying this happened because of your company. In fact, I genuinely trust your service and have always felt safer using Rapido," she added.

The video has garnered more than 2 million views in less than 24 hours of posting.