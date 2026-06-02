Siddaramaiah To Keep CM Bungalow Even After Stepping Down

Congress leader Siddaramaiah | file Pic

Karnataka is witnessing an unusual political arrangement as the state prepares for a change of guard at the top. Outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the longest-serving CM in the state's history, is stepping aside for Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is set to be sworn in as the 25th Chief Minister at Lok Bhavan. However, while power will formally transfer hands, the iconic Cauvery bungalow, the traditional official residence of Karnataka's Chief Minister, will not.

In a mutually agreed arrangement between the two leaders, Siddaramaiah will continue residing at Cauvery until 2028. Shivakumar, meanwhile, will initially govern from his personal residence before eventually shifting to a separate government-allotted property.

Political observers note this is not the first time such an arrangement has played out in Karnataka. In 2021, senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa similarly retained the official bungalow well after vacating the Chief Minister's chair.

Shivakumar's swearing-in ceremony has been deliberately kept low-key, following concerns over traffic disruption in Bengaluru. The CM-designate cited the event falling on a working day and noted that thousands of vehicles had already been booked to ferry supporters to the capital.