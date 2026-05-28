Siddaramaiah May Continue As MLA For 2 More Years After Quitting As CM, Not Interested In Rajya Sabha Seat

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | file Pic

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is not interested in a Rajya Sabha seat he had been offered in exchange for paving the way for his deputy, DK Shivakumar, to lead the state. Siddaramaiah would continue as an MLA for the next two years, according to an NDTV report. Three Karnataka Rajya Sabha seats will fall vacant this year.

One seat will go to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and another to Shivakumar's brother, DK Suresh.

MLAs close to Siddaramaiah are likely to receive key portfolios in the government expected to be headed by Shivakumar.

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Siddaramaiah is likely to resign by 3 pm on the condition that he be allowed to complete his term as an MLA before moving to national politics. He is likely to discuss the transition during talks with the party's senior leadership in Delhi. Earlier, Siddaramaiah was expected to resign at around 11 am. The new government is likely to take oath on Saturday, May 30.

Notably, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is currently not in Bengaluru. The Governor reportedly left the city at around 10.30 pm on Wednesday on an 11.30 pm flight to Indore, his hometown, due to a family emergency. No return flight has been booked yet.

However, Siddaramaiah will still submit his resignation to the Governor's office, India Today reported, citing sources in the Karnataka Chief Minister's Office.