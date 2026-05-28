Siddaramaiah Resigns As Karnataka CM, Heads To Delhi Amid Leadership Transition Buzz | File Pics

Bengaluru: With an emotional note, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tended his resignation on Thursday afternoon, brushing aside his supporters' plea not to quit the post.

After a breakfast meeting with the ministers, including his Deputy D K Shivakumar and later addressing a press conference, Siddaramaiah headed straight to Look Bhavan and handed over his resignation to Prabhu Shankar, the Personal Secretary of the Governor Thavar Chand Gehlot, as the Governor is away on a tour.

After tendering resignation, Siddaramaiah headed to Delhi to meet the Congress leaders there.

The started with a breakfast meeting with his cabinet colleagues. Soon after D K Shivakumar arrived, Siddaramaiah hugged him and Shivakumar fell at his feet took his blessings. The two leaders held a separate meeting for over 30 mins.

During the breakfast meeting, Siddaramaiah dropped enough hints to say that Shivakumar would succeed him, but did not name him. He sought the same cooperation to be extended to his successor. When a few colleagues asked who would succeed him, Siddaramaiah said: '' I was asked to tender my resignation and said that they would announce my successor after my resignation.''

Later, during his press conference, Siddaramaiah fondly remembered his first teacher Rajappa, first professional guide M D Nanjundaswamy and former Karnataka chief minister late Ramakrishna Hegde. He avoided the name of his long time mentor and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda.

Recalling his long journey of life and political career, Siddaramaiah said that his success was mainly due to Constitution of India written by Dr B R Ambedkar and the ideals of 12th century social reformer Basavanna.

Siddaramaiah also indirectly mentioned the MUDA site irregularities issue and said that his detractors dragged his family name to brow beat him.''Though I wanted to quit politics, I didn't wanted to be seen as someone showing back in the war field,'' he added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/