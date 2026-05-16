'A System That Fails Its Students...': Dk Shivakumar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Demand To Sack Dharmendra Pradhan

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar | PTI

New Delhi: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Saturday reacted to Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's demand to sack Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET UG 2026 paper leak.

Taking to X, Shivakumar wrote, "A system that fails its students fails the future of the nation. Lakhs of NEET aspirants who worked day and night deserve transparency and accountability," he wrote, reacting to Gandhi's post.

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"The Union Government cannot stay silent any longer," he added. Gandhi in a video message attacked the Centre over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy, demanding that PM Modi remove Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from his post.

Gandhi accused the government of failing to protect the future of lakhs of students who appeared for the medical entrance examination this year.

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Referring to NEET aspirants, Gandhi said nearly 22 lakh students had spent years preparing for the examination, and their hard work had been destroyed because of the alleged leak.

He claimed that the question paper had allegedly been circulated on WhatsApp two days before the examination, and alleged that the entire country was aware of it.

“Students worked day and night for two years. Their hard work has gone to waste,” Gandhi said in his statement.

The Congress MP also accused Dharmendra Pradhan of ignoring recommendations made by committees related to examination reforms and security measures.

In his remarks, Gandhi alleged that there existed a “nexus” involving individuals linked to the RSS, BJP, and appointments within universities. He further claimed that educational institutions were being weakened because of politically motivated appointments.

“We demand that the Education Minister resign or be sacked, and those found guilty should be arrested and sent to jail,” he said.