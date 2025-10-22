 'Siddaramaiah In Final Phase Of Political Career': Karnataka CM's Son Yathindra Amid Speculations Of Leadership Change In State
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | File Pics

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra, has made a big statement regarding his father's political career, which has created ripples in the state's political landscape. The statement has come amid longstanding speculation of a leadership change in Karnataka. Yathindra said that Siddaramaiah is in the final phase of his political career and should become a 'margdarshak' (mentor) to his cabinet colleague Satish Jarkiholi.

Notably, last month, Siddaramaiah himself tried to put an end to the speculation that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar would succeed him as Chief Minister by denying reports of his resignation.

In this case, speculation intensified following remarks made by Congress Member of Parliament LR Shivarame Gowda, who urged party leadership to provide clarity on the matter.

"Shivakumar's path to the chief ministership is certain, though the ultimate choice lies with senior leadership. They know how to steer the party while maintaining equilibrium between the chief minister and deputy chief minister. Ultimately, dedication is rewarded," Gowda had stated.

"I shall serve as chief minister for the complete five-year tenure," Siddaramaiah had repeatedly told the press.

Notwithstanding official party denials, insiders have consistently indicated the existence of two rival factions, one supporting Siddaramaiah and another batting for Shivakumar. Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi is widely regarded as a staunch Siddaramaiah loyalist.

Political observers were therefore taken aback when Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra said on Wednesday that the chief minister has entered the concluding stage of his political journey and proposed that he should guide emerging leaders such as Jarkiholi.

