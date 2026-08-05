Siblings Killed, 3 Others Injured In Bear Attack In Chhattisgarh’s Kanker | Video | X @nextminutenews7

Two people were killed and three others injured in a bear attack in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, in a tragic incident that has once again highlighted the growing threat of human-wildlife conflict in areas witnessing habitat loss and forest encroachment. The injured were taken for medical treatment.

A video of the incident has surfaced, showing the bear attacking one of the victims. The graphic footage underscores the severity of the encounter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident has raised concerns over increasing human-wildlife conflict as shrinking wildlife habitats and encroachment into forest areas bring people and wild animals into closer contact.

Further details about the circumstances of the attack, the identities of the victims and the action taken by forest officials are awaited.