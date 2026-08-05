'Our Wounds Have Not Yet Healed, Statehood Promise Remains Unfulfilled': CM Omar Abdullah On 7 Years Of Article 370 Abrogation | VIDEO

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reiterated the demand for Jammu and Kashmir's statehood as National Conference workers staged protests on the seventh anniversary of Article 370's abrogation | AI Generated Image

Surankote (Jammu and Kashmir), August 5, 2026: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the wounds of the people had not healed seven years after the abrogation of Article 370, as he questioned the Centre over its unfulfilled promise to restore statehood to the Union Territory.

Abdullah said people had hoped that at least some of their grievances would be addressed through the restoration of statehood. His remarks on the anniversary underlined that the political questions raised by the decisions of August 5, 2019, continue to remain at the centre of the National Conference's agenda.

#WATCH | On the seventh anniversary of Article 370, Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah says, "Our wounds are still the same. We had thought that the promise of restoration of statehood would be fulfilled. It has been 7 years, and the promises made to us have not been fulfilled." pic.twitter.com/EVySQkUyhh — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2026

Statehood Promise Unfulfilled

"Our wounds have not yet healed. We had hoped that some of the pain would be addressed and that the promise of restoring statehood would be fulfilled. But today marks seven years since August 5, 2019, and that promise remains unfulfilled," the Chief Minister told reporters in Surankote tehsil of Poonch district.

The BJP-led Central Government abrogated Article 370 on August 5, 2019, revoking the special constitutional status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating it into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Abdullah Reiterates Stand

The Chief Minister said the commitment made by the Centre was yet to be honoured and reiterated his government's stand on the issue.

"As we said while passing the resolution in the Assembly, we remain firm in our stand and will continue to seek justice for the injustices done to us," Abdullah said.

7 years, we haven’t forgotten & we haven’t reconciled far less accepted our current circumstances. My party & I remain committed to reversing all that was done to J&K that took away our rights & threatens our identity. “The woods are lovely, dark & deep. But I have promises to… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 5, 2026

Commitment To Continue Fight

Earlier, in a post on X, Abdullah reiterated his commitment to reversing the Centre's decisions, saying the ruling National Conference had not accepted the "current circumstances".

"Seven years, we haven't forgotten and we haven't reconciled, far less accepted our current circumstances. My party and I remain committed to reversing all that was done to J-K that took away our rights and threatens our identity," he said.

Abdullah ended his message by quoting a line from American poet Robert Frost's Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening: "The woods are lovely, dark & deep. But I have promises to keep. And miles to go before I sleep....."

The choice of verse served to reinforce Abdullah's political message that, for him and his party, the campaign over the changes made to Jammu and Kashmir's status remains unfinished, PTI reported.

NC Stages Protests

To mark the day, ruling National Conference workers, led by senior party leaders, held protests across Jammu and Kashmir, including in the twin capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu, on Wednesday, demanding the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state.

Scores of NC leaders, MLAs and workers, led by Minister Sakina Itoo, assembled at the party headquarters, Nawa-i-Subah, in Srinagar and took out a protest march.

Police Halt March

Carrying placards in support of statehood and Article 370, the protesters tried to take the march outside the party office complex but were stopped by the police.

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Similar protests were held in Jammu and at various other district headquarters across the region, making the seventh anniversary not merely a date of political remembrance for the ruling party but also an occasion to reiterate its demand for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and special status.

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