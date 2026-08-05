'Article 370 & 35A Became History': PM Narendra Modi Hails J&K's Transformation As India Marks Seven Years Since Abrogation | File

New Delhi: As India marked the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his government's commitment to the development and progress of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and the people residing there.

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He stated that in these seven years, the Union Territories have witnessed significant transformation across sectors.

Article 370 was abrogated on August 5, 2019, after the Central government led by Prime Minister Modi revoked the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir through a Presidential Order, ending the constitutional provisions that had granted it special autonomy.

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"Seven years ago, on this day, Articles 370 and 35(A) became history, marking a decisive new chapter in the journey of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh," PM Modi posted on X.

"Since then, the lives of the people of J&K and Ladakh have witnessed wide-ranging transformation. Infrastructure has expanded, opportunities in areas such as education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and sports have grown. Be it the women or the marginalised communities, those who were denied their basic constitutional rights for decades have been empowered thanks to the full application of the Constitution of India," he added.

The Prime Minister said that this year, August 5 assumes "even greater significance" as the nation will commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

"His lifelong commitment to national unity continues to inspire generations. What he envisioned decades ago found historic fulfilment on 5th August 2019," PM Modi said.

"We reaffirm our commitment to the progress of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh and to ensure that every citizen has the opportunity to dream big, achieve and contribute to the making of a Viksit Bharat," he added.

Article 370 became part of the Constitution of India when it came into force in 1950. Since its inception, it remained one of the most debated constitutional provisions because it granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 5, 2019, the provision was rendered inoperative, and Jammu and Kashmir was simultaneously reorganised into two separate Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- bringing an end to its earlier constitutional status.

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