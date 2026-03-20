Shri Ram Yantra Installed In Ayodhya: Tamil Nadu Link Sparks Political Undertones Ahead Of Elections

Crafted in Tamil Nadu and installed on the second floor of the temple during the visit of President Droupadi Murmu on March 19, the Ram Yantra represents a symbolic link between the southern state and Ayodhya. | X @ANI

The installation of the ‘Shri Ram Yantra’ at the Ram Mandir Ayodhya on the eve of Navratri is being viewed as a development with political undertones, as the Bharatiya Janata Party sharpens its outreach in Tamil Nadu ahead of upcoming elections.

Symbolic Connection

Crafted in Tamil Nadu and installed on the second floor of the temple during the visit of President Droupadi Murmu on March 19, the Ram Yantra represents a symbolic link between the southern state and Ayodhya. While the ceremony was conducted with traditional rituals, the timing and the north-south connection have drawn attention in political circles.

#WATCH | UP | President Droupadi Murmu offers prayers during Shri Ram Yantra Sthapana in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex in Ayodhya



(Video source: Prasar Bharti Shabd) pic.twitter.com/3qAsyHkQK3 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2026

The yantra, weighing around 150 kilograms and measuring 3 by 3 feet, is made of a traditional five-metal alloy and coated with 24-carat gold. Its structure features intricate geometric patterns, including interlocking triangles and concentric circles, designed according to classical temple architecture principles.

Spiritual Significance

In Hindu belief, yantras are considered spiritual diagrams that channel cosmic energy, and the Shri Ram Yantra is associated with the ideals of Lord Ram such as righteousness, victory and protection.

Temple sources said the yantra carries a Sanskrit inscription invoking the eternal presence of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, along with prayers seeking protection through Lord Hanuman. However, beyond its religious significance, the installation is also being interpreted through a political lens.

BJP's Tamil Nadu Push

The development comes at a time when the BJP has been working to expand its base in Tamil Nadu. In the 2024 general elections, the party’s vote share rose to 18.31 percent, while the combined strength of Dravidian parties saw a marginal dip. Analysts believe that cultural and religious symbols linked to Ayodhya are increasingly being used to build emotional resonance among voters in the southern state.

In this context, initiatives like the Kashi Tamil Sangamam have played a significant role. Held annually in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the programme aims to revive historical and cultural ties between Tamil Nadu and Kashi. Since its launch in 2022, thousands of participants have taken part, with recent editions also including visits to Ayodhya, further strengthening the symbolic connection.

Long-Term Strategy

Political observers say these efforts reflect a broader strategy of building a shared cultural narrative that goes beyond regional identities. While this may not translate into immediate electoral gains, it is seen as a long-term attempt to influence voter sentiment.

However, parties such as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam have criticised such moves as cultural politics, maintaining that issues like social justice and regional identity remain central to Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

The installation of the Ram Yantra, sourced from Tamil Nadu and installed in Ayodhya, thus goes beyond a religious ritual. It signals an evolving political strategy that seeks to connect faith, culture and electoral ambition, with Tamil Nadu emerging as a key focus in the run-up to future elections.