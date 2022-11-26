Shraddha Walkar Murder: Aaftab Poonawala was dating a doctor while body of Shraddha was kept in fridge

Shraddha Murder Case: Aaftab's polygraph test completed. | ANI

New Delhi: In a latest development in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, the woman invited by Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who brutally murdered his live-in girlfriend Shraddha Walkar while pieces of Shraddha's body were still kept in his fridge, is a doctor by profession, according to media reports. He met the woman through the mobile dating app Bumble, the same social media platform where he met Shraddha earlier.

The media reports claims that Delhi Police have contacted the woman, who is a psychologist by profession.

The police had contacted the dating app in connection with the investigation because Aaftab had met several women through it.

Aaftab Poonawala was subjected to a polygraph test and will later be subjected to a narco-analysis test. He arrived at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini at 4 pm. yesterday for his third session of the polygraph test and left after 6.30 pm.

All test-related sessions have been completed

According to a senior FSL official, all test-related sessions have been completed, including the pre, main, and post-stages of the procedure.

Forensic experts will examine the recordings

"Our forensic experts will examine the recordings and write a report based on their findings. If the experts are not satisfied with the report, he (Poonawala) may be called again. Based on the findings of the report, a decision will be made to conduct narco analysis, which can be done even if he is placed in judicial custody "He stated.

Among the questions asked in the test were the sequences of events that led to the murder, the accused's relationship with Walkar, the reason for their strained relationship, the location where he dumped the body parts, and the type of weapon used.

The goal was to look for inconsistencies in his statement

The goal was to look for inconsistencies in his statement, according to the official, who added that the results would be given to the investigators in two to three days.

According to media reports, his narcotics test could be performed on Monday at Ambedkar Hospital. At 10 am today, a Delhi Police team arrived at Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini with Aaftab for a medical examination.

Poonawala's police detention will end on Friday, despite the fact that the investigation is ongoing.

The police have yet to locate the victim's skull and remaining body parts, as well as the weapon used to dismember the body.

