Shraddha murder re-run: Another woman's chopped body including skull found near Rapid Metro construction site in southeast Delhi | Representative Photo

In a shocking incident similar to the Shraddha Walkar killing case, body parts of a woman wrapped in a plastic bag were found near a Rapid Metro construction site in southeast Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan.

According to a report in NDTV, the information of the same was received by the police on Saturday afternoon. Police quickly rushed to the spot and found parts of a woman's body, including her skull in a white plastic bag.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo told NDTV that the police received information about the discovery of body parts near the Sarai Kale Khan ISBT, adjoining the flyover of a Rapid Metro construction site, around noon.

Body parts sent for forensics, probe underway

The recovered body parts of the woman were sent to the AIIMS Trauma Centre while the police is trying to trace the identity of the victim. A forensic team thoroughly investigated the spot where the parts were found. The police have also registered a case in the incident and the investigation is underway.

About Shraddha Walkar killing

Last year, Delhi Police arrested a 28-year-old, Aaftab Poonawala for allegedly murdering his live-in partner, and then dumping her body parts across the city.

Aaftab allegedly chopped Shraddha Walkar's body into 35 pieces and stored those in a 300-litre refrigerator for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli, before dumping those across the city over several days.