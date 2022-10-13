Shooters of Canada-based gangster Arshdeep Dalla arrested in Delhi | File Photo

Delhi Police arrested two shooters for Canada-based gangster Arshdeep Dalla.

According to Delhi Police, for the past few months, information has been received that some of the gangsters based in Canada and the UK, including Arshdeep Dalla, through their various associates lodged in different jails of Punjab are planning to send their shooters to Delhi and are about to carry out some heinous crime.

The directions were given by Arshdeep Dalla through handler Taranjot Singh alias Anna, who was lodged in Ferozepur Jail, Punjab.

On September 22, Delhi Police received input that two shooters were coming to Delhi and would be meeting their Delhi-based contact near Mukarba Chowk Flyover for the execution of some crime in Delhi as tasked by Arshdeep Dalla through Taranjot Singh.

A trap was laid near the Mukarba Chowk Flyover. After some time, both the suspects were spotted and apprehended after a brief scuffle, and two semi-automatic loaded pistols and nine live cartridges were recovered from their possession. During the enquiry, the shooters were identified as Ravinder Singh (21) alias Abbi and Navdeep Singh (26) alias Navi, both residents of Gurdaspur, Punjab. A case was registered under the Arms Act.

During interrogation, Navdeep revealed that after completing his graduation in 2020, he went to Dubai and worked there as a security guard for a company for around 9 months. After returning from Dubai, he fell into the habit of drug intoxication, because of which he lost his memory and was sent to a rehabilitation centre. After returning from the said rehabilitation centre, he came in contact with Taranjot Singh, through Babal Preet Singh, in February 2022.

As Navdeep was fascinated with the name of gangster Taranjot Singh and also wanted to earn a huge amount of money in a short time, he started obeying his directions and came into contact with Ravinder Singh, said Delhi Police.

At the direction of Taranjot Singh, Navdeep collected a bag containing two semi-automatic weapons, kept by contacts of Taranjot in Sonepat, Haryana. Those weapons were used to carry out fire on the targets assigned by Taranjot Singh.

Delhi Police said Taranjot in September further gave the task to both Ravinder and Navdeep to go to Bhatinda and meet Jasvinder Singh alias Ghoda to execute the firing at the residence of Ankit Goel. The weapons for this purpose were provided by Taranjot through his resources. Accordingly, they both reached Bhatinda and met Jasvinder. Thereafter, they carried out firing, at the residence of Ankit Goel in Bhatinda. The incident was reported at Raman Mandi police station on September 19.

As per the police, they were both promised Rs 2.5 lakh for the assignment. Furthermore, Ravinder and Navdeep were tasked with proceeding to Delhi and meeting one of the contacts of Taranjot to eliminate one person. However, they were both arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

During interrogation, both confessed before Delhi Police that they were working on a fundraising module for their terror gang and, on the direction of Arshdeep Dalla, who is a close associate of Hardeep Singh Nijjar (a notified terrorist of Khalistan Tiger Force as per schedule 4 of UAPA); transmitted through Taranjot Singh, they came to eliminate a businessman from Delhi from whom Arshdeep Dalla had demanded Rs 5 crore.

But the businessman refused payment of extortion money and registered a case in Delhi. Following this, both arrested shooters were directed to commit the murder of the complainant. This extorted money was supposed to be used for the strengthening of terrorist gangs. So, both of them have been arrested under relevant sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Preventive) Act.