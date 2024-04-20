Shompen Tribes Of Andaman & Nicobar Islands Cast Vote For First Time | Representational Image

Port Blair: For the first time in history, the Shompen tribes of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands participated in the voting process in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This year, seven Shompen tribes people exercised their democratic right. The Shompen people are among the least studied Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) in India; residing in the dense tropical rainforests of Great Nicobar Island, they form a distinct tribal community within the archipelago.

The Shompen live in the extreme south of the Great Nicobar Island, the last Indian landmass in terms of geography. They are cut off from the main island processes and are a reclusive tribe and steer clear of the settlers and ex servicemen who inhabit parts of the island. It is unclear how much of the political processes they understand or even participate in. They speak a separate tongue. There are no schools for them.

Total of 84 were eligible voters from the tribe

But the staff of the Adim Janjati Vikas Samiti (AAJVS) helps others to communicate with the tribal members. The Chief Electoral Officer of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Parliamentary Constituency, Shri B. S. Jaglan, IAS, told the Free Press Journal that at the Shopem Hut polling station, seven individuals from the Shompen tribe "enthusiastically participated in the electoral process." Among the Shompen tribe, a total of 84 were eligible voters, out of which only seven have exercised their franchise.As per the 2011 census the population of the Shompen was 229.

In addition, the CEO addressed a press conference to say that at Dugong Creek, the Onge tribe (PVTGs) saw a total of 63 votes cast, out of 68 total voters. Similarly, at Strait Island, out of 39 total votes, 33 members of the Great Andamanese tribe (PVTGs) exercised their franchise. As per the CEO, the voter turnout percentage was 56.87% at 5 pm, which was expected to go up by night. A total of 12 candidates, including two women and five independents contested for the lone Lok Sabha seat. The main contest is between the Congress and the BJP nominee