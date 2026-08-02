Shocking Viral CCTV Shows Man Talking On Mobile Phone Before Being Fatally Hit By Speeding Train In Jalandhar

A shocking CCTV video capturing the final moments of a man being fatally struck by a speeding train in Punjab's Jalandhar has gone viral on social media, once again highlighting the dangers of using mobile phones near railway tracks.

The tragic incident occurred near DAV Heart Railway Station on August 1, where the victim, allegedly distracted by a phone call, failed to notice an approaching train and was killed on the spot.

CCTV Captures Fatal Moments

The viral CCTV footage shows the man walking along a dirt path beside the railway tracks while talking on his mobile phone. As he continues towards the tracks, he appears unaware of the train approaching at high speed.

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According to reports, bystanders shouted repeatedly to alert him, but he allegedly did not hear the warnings because he was engaged in the phone conversation. Moments later, the speeding train struck him, killing him instantly.

Viewer discretion is advised, as the footage is graphic and shows the moments leading up to the fatal impact.

Victim Identified As Vegetable Vendor From Jammu

The deceased was identified as Sukhwinder Kumar, also known as Tinku, a resident of Vijaypur in Jammu. He had been living in Jalandhar for the past four years and worked at a vegetable shop.

His employer, Saurabh, said Sukhwinder had left work at around 5:30 pm on the day of the accident and was walking home when he received a phone call.

Phone Call Believed To Have Caused Fatal Distraction

Preliminary information suggests Sukhwinder remained engrossed in the conversation as he approached the railway tracks, preventing him from noticing the oncoming train or responding to warnings from people nearby.

The incident has renewed concerns over the dangers of mobile phone distraction near railway tracks, where even a momentary lapse in attention can prove fatal.

Police Send Body For Post-Mortem

Government Railway Police (GRP) Head Constable Pritpal Singh said the control room received information about the accident shortly after it occurred.

Police reached the spot, took custody of the body and sent it to the civil hospital for a post-mortem examination. Officials said further legal action will be taken after recording statements from the victim's family.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion online, with many urging people to stay alert around railway tracks and avoid using mobile phones while crossing or walking near railway lines.