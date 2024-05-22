Shocking Video: Youth Drowns After Jumping From 100 Feet Into Water-Filled Quarry To Make Reel In Jharkhand

In a tragic incident, a young man drowned while filming a reel in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district.

The victim, identified as Tausif, lost his life after jumping into a water-filled quarry from a height of approximately 100 feet. The incident, captured on video, has gone viral on social media.

According to police reports, Tausif had visited the quarry near Karam Pahad in the Jirawadi to take a bath and create reels with his friends. While filming, he jumped into the deep blue water, lost consciousness, and drowned.

The viral video shows Tausif, dressed in a t-shirt and pants, jumping into the water, becoming unconscious moments later, and starting to drown.

Local divers retrieved Tausif's body after the incident, and police have launched an investigation.

In a statement on Monday evening, police said that Tausif, along with his friends, had gone to the closed stone quarry to bathe and film reels. However, after jumping from a significant height, he lost consciousness and drowned.

The police conducted a post-mortem on Tuesday and handed over the body to Tausif's family.

The police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Tausif's death to prevent such incidents in the future.