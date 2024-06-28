Shocking Video: Student Screams For Help After Teacher-Boyfriend Stabs Her Father Objecting To Their Relationship In Vijayawada

X

In a shocking incident, a man stabbed his girlfriend's father to death in front of her after he objected to their relationship.

A purported video of the incident which took place in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada on June 27 has surfaced on social media. In the video, the killer identified as Sivamanikantha, a physical education teacher can be seen stabbing Sri Ramachandra Prasad, a grocery store owner in front of his daughter, Darshini, an engineering student in Brindavan Colony.

Watch the video here:

As per reports, on Thursday evening, when Prasad and Darshini were returning home from their store on a scooter they were stopped by Manikantha who had been lurking under a tree, waiting for their arrival. The school teacher then started stabbing Prasad with a knife repeatedly despite Darshini’s desperate attempts to intervene and stop the onslaught. The killer only stopped when locals, drawn by the woman’s scream, arrived at the scene. Manikantha fled, leaving Prasad critically injured. Prasad was rushed to a private hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. His body was later transferred to a government hospital mortuary for further examination.

As per reports, Manikantha during the onslaught threatened Darshini, warning her about releasing videos of them together on social media.

Darshini and Manikantha have been in a relationship for the last four years after they had met on Instagram. They continued their relationship despite Prasad’s objections.

Prasad had previously confronted both Darshini and Manikantha about their relationship, urging them to focus on their studies and future. This intervention led to tensions, and at one point, Prasad even organised a community meeting at Manikantha’s home to address the issue. These actions reportedly exacerbated the situation, causing further discord in Manikantha's household.

As per reports, the police have secured the crime scene and have launched an investigation. Manikantha has been apprehended and taken into custody. Currently, authorities continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the murder, as Darshimi’s family grapples with the tragic loss.