Shocking VIDEO: School Student Falls From Over-Crowded Bus Speeding On Highway In Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram

School Student Falls From Over-Crowded Bus Speeding On Highway In Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram

Kanchipuram: In a shocking incident, a school student fell from a moving bus in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram on Wednesday. A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet, showing the bus overcrowded to the extent that people were hanging on the sides and the foot-board. The bus is seen tilted towards the side where people were hanging. The student was also part of the crowd hanging from the side of the bus.

The incident reportedly occurred in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram district, and the video is going viral on social media. The video shows the student hanging from the side of the bus and falling after his leg slipped. Luckily, the student did not come under the rear tyre of the bus, and there was no other vehicle behind the bus when the student fell. The bus driver and conductor did not bother to halt the bus and help the child.

The video was recorded by a biker following the bus, and the rider stopped near the child who fell and rolled on the road. The way people were seen traveling in the overcrowded bus while risking their lives is scary. The state government should improve transport facilities and restrict the number of people traveling on a bus. The state government should also increase the number of buses on a single route to increase the frequency during peak hours.

The school student was carrying his school bag, and it can also be seen that many other students of the same age group were traveling in dangerous conditions on the overcrowded bus.

The traffic police should take action when they spot such over-crowded buses and evacuate passengers who are hanging dangerously. The government should also implement stricter laws to avert such incidents, which can be fatal.