 Shocking Video! Man Playing Lord Ram In Ramlila Collapses, Dies Of Heart Attack On Stage In Delhi's Shahdara
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
Delhi: A tragic incident unfolded on Saturday during a Ramlila performance in Delhi's Shahdara, where a man portraying Lord Ram collapsed and died on stage. The victim, identified as 45-year-old Sushil Kaushik, was a property dealer who had taken on the iconic role at the Jai Shri Ramleela Vishwakarma Nagar.

Video Shows Tragic Death On Stage

A video capturing the performance shows Kaushik delivering his lines before suddenly clutching his chest, appearing distressed. He then stepped behind the stage, where he collapsed. According to an India Today report citing police records, Kaushik suffered a heart attack and was immediately rushed to a hospital in Anand Vihar, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Similar Incident Reported In June

This is not the first occurrence of a performer collapsing during a live act. Earlier in June, an elderly man dressed as a soldier fell on stage while performing a patriotic song for a group of children. Unaware that the performance had taken a serious turn, the children continued clapping, believing it was part of the act. Meanwhile, another performer picked up the tricolour flag, also assuming that the collapse was part of the presentation. It wasn’t until the song ended, and the soldier did not get up, that the audience realised something was amiss.

The man, identified as Balwinder Singh Chhabra, received immediate attention from those present, who rushed to provide CPR. He showed some signs of improvement but was subsequently taken to the hospital. Sadly, despite efforts to save him, he passed away during treatment.

Earlier this year, a 62-year-old man playing Lord Hanuman in Haryana's Bhiwani suffered a heart attack during a performance and died. Similarly, in October 2022, an actor portraying Ravan collapsed and passed away on stage in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district.

