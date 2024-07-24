 Shocking Video: Man Chokes & Pins Down Vegetable Seller As His Aide Robs Him Of Valuables In Delhi's Bhajanpura
HomeIndiaShocking Video: Man Chokes & Pins Down Vegetable Seller As His Aide Robs Him Of Valuables In Delhi's Bhajanpura

A vegetable seller was robbed of his valuables in Delhi's Bhajanpura by two men on Wednesday. Police are currently examining the CCTV footage and trying to identify the accused.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 06:54 PM IST
article-image
X

In a shocking incident, a young vegetable seller was looted in broad daylight in Delhi’s Bhajanpura by two men.

The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media. In the video, the vegetable seller can be seen walking into a lane with his cart as a man approaches him and swings his arms around his neck to choke him and pin him down. Meanwhile, another youth comes into the scene and robs the vegetable seller of his valuables. 

Watch the video here:

As per reports, police are currently examining the footage to identify the robbers and nab them.

Reports also seem to suggest that the gang is currently active in the national capital and similar cases have been reported from different parts of the city. 

The gang’s modus operandi is to attack people walking on the road with valuables. However, in most cases, such valuables are only a few hundred rupees and mobile phones.

This incident comes on a day when a video has gone viral on social media showing the gruesome murder of a youth in the same locality in Delhi. In the incident which took place on July 11, a man was stabbed 17 times before he fell into a drain and died.

