Shocking Video: Man Chokes & Pins Down Vegetable Seller As His Aide Robs Him Of Valuables In Delhi's Bhajanpura

X

In a shocking incident, a young vegetable seller was looted in broad daylight in Delhi’s Bhajanpura by two men.

The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media. In the video, the vegetable seller can be seen walking into a lane with his cart as a man approaches him and swings his arms around his neck to choke him and pin him down. Meanwhile, another youth comes into the scene and robs the vegetable seller of his valuables.

Watch the video here:

देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में भजनपुरा इलाके का ये CCTV देखिए...एक सब्जी विक्रेता को कैसे लूटा गया।



दिल्ली में ये गैंग सबसे ज्यादा एक्टिव है। राह चलते लोगों की गर्दन पकड़ लेता है। एक कोने में ले जाकर उनसे लूटपाट करता है। कई बार जान पर बन आती है।



⚠️Disturbing Visual⚠️ pic.twitter.com/wDnJegQokC — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) July 24, 2024

As per reports, police are currently examining the footage to identify the robbers and nab them.

Reports also seem to suggest that the gang is currently active in the national capital and similar cases have been reported from different parts of the city.

The gang’s modus operandi is to attack people walking on the road with valuables. However, in most cases, such valuables are only a few hundred rupees and mobile phones.

This incident comes on a day when a video has gone viral on social media showing the gruesome murder of a youth in the same locality in Delhi. In the incident which took place on July 11, a man was stabbed 17 times before he fell into a drain and died.

दिल्ली के भनजपुरा से जिम मालिक सुमित गुज्जर दिल दहला देने वाला सीसीटीवी वीडियो सामने आया है

फुटेज में साफ देखा जा सकता है कि कैसे चंद सकेंड में एक इंसान की जिंदगी खत्म हो गई जानकारी के मुताबिक घटना भजनपुरा के गमरी एक्टेंशन का है जहां दो लड़के आपस में बात कर रहे थे। तभी एक तीसरे… pic.twitter.com/rz2P8P1gmJ — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) July 24, 2024

Police are currently examining the footage and have arrested four persons in the matter.