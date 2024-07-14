 Shocking Video: Couple Jumps From Rail Bridge Into 90-Feet Gorge As Train Arrives During Photo Shoot In Rajasthan’s Pali
In the purported video of the incident posted on X, the couple can be seen holding each other and jumping from the bridge as the train approaches them.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, July 14, 2024, 02:47 PM IST
article-image
X

A couple was severely injured after they jumped 90 feet deep into a gorge from the Heritage Bridge in Rajasthan’s Pali when a train appeared while they were having a photo shoot on the tracks on Saturday afternoon.

The husband and wife were admitted to a hospital soon after the incident. They are currently out of danger, but their condition remains critical.

As per reports, Rahul Mewada (22) and his wife Jahnvi (20), residents of Kalal Ki Pipaliyan in Bagdi Nagar, ventured to Gormghat by bike. During their visit, they decided to have a photoshoot on the heritage bridge designed for the meter gauge train. However, their session was interrupted by the sudden arrival of a train on the bridge. In a panic, the couple jumped from the bridge, resulting in significant injuries. Rahul was later transferred to Jodhpur for further treatment due to severe spinal injuries, while Jahnvi is being treated for a leg fracture at Bangar Hospital.

Watch the video here:

The couple was accompanied by Rahul's sister and brother-in-law, who managed to escape unscathed by running away when they saw the train approaching.

article-image

Senior Commercial Divisional Manager of Ajmer Railway Division, Sunil Kumar Mahala, commented on the incident, stating that the train's loco pilot had begun braking upon spotting the couple on the bridge. Despite the train halting on the bridge, the couple's fear led them to jump, resulting in their injuries.

