Shocking Video: 2 Students Electrocuted On Way To School After Touching Electric Wire Hanging Too Low In Andhra’s Kadapa; 1 Die On Spot, Other Remains Critical

A tragic incident took place on Wednesday morning in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa when two students on their way to school came in contact with a live electric wire hanging too low on Agadi Street near the International Welfare Mandapam.

The students, who were in classes 10 and 8, were on the bicycle to Vidyasagar School when they accidentally touched the high-tension wire.

As per reports, while one of the students, identified as Tanveer, died on the spot after suffering severe burns, the other was critically injured and was immediately rushed by locals to a nearby private hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows the two boys falling from the bicycle the moment they touched the live electric wire. Moments later, the body of one of the students caught fire while the other boy lay motionless at his side.

Watch the video here:

Of what value is life in India?



Two students caught between live wires hanging on streets of Kadapa #AndhraPradesh near International Welfare Mandapam. Students studying class 10 & 8 were enroute to Vidyasagar school when they ran into severed live wires. One unfortunately… pic.twitter.com/P2lRPZTqR7 — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) August 21, 2024

Though the quick action of the locals in removing the wires prevented further casualties, it was too late for Tanveer.

As per reports, the incident has sparked outrage among residents and the families of the students, who have blamed the negligence of the electricity authorities for the accident.

According to reports, the police have registered a case and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Meanwhile, Kadapa MLA Madhavi Reddy visited the hospital to meet with the affected families offering her condolences and support.

Andhra Minister reacts

In a statement, Andhra minister Nara Lokesh also expressed deep shock and sorrow over the incident.

He assured that the government would provide the best possible medical care for the injured student and vowed that steps would be taken to prevent such tragedies in the future.

"The incident of the death of a child named Tanveer (11) after he was hit by the hanging electric wires in Agadi street of Kadapa has left me deeply saddened. I directed the authorities to provide better medical treatment to another student who was injured due to electric shock. Electricity department officials should act vigilantly to avoid recurrence of such incidents. The government stands by the family of the deceased child."

కడప అగాడి వీధిలో వేలాడుతున్న విద్యుత్ తీగలు తగిలి తన్వీర్(11) అనే చిన్నారి మృతి చెందిన ఘటన నన్ను తీవ్ర ఆవేదనకు గురిచేసింది. విద్యుదాఘాతంతో గాయపడిన మరో విద్యార్థికి మెరుగైన వైద్యం అందించాల్సిందిగా అధికారులను ఆదేశించాను. ఇటువంటి ఘటనలు పునరావృతం కాకుండా విద్యుత్ శాఖ అధికారులు… — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) August 21, 2024

The Electricity Department has been instructed to be more vigilant to avoid any recurrence of similar incidents.

The government has also promised to extend support to the family of the deceased student, though the details of this support are yet to be announced.