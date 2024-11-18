Shocking Video: 13-Yr-Old Student On Bicycle Severely Injured As Speeding Truck Jumps Signal & Hits Him In Gujarat’s Surat

@kathiyawadiii

In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old boy going to tuition on his bicycle was severely injured after being hit by a speeding truck that jumped a red light at a junction in Gujarat’s Surat on Sunday.

A video of the accident surfaced on social media in which the exact moment when the truck jumped the red light and rammed into the teen cyclist in the Pal area can be seen.

Watch the video here:

As per reports, the victim, identified as a class 8 student Vedant of the LP Savani International School was on his way to tuition. Reports suggest that when the boy reached the Apex Hospital junction on the Pal Gaurav Path Raod, a speeding truck bearing registration number GJ 21 W 2747 hit him.

The accident has left Vedant with grave injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

Accused driver arrested

Meanwhile, police registered a case in the matter and arrested the truck driver who fled the scene after the accident. It is being said that the CCTV footage of the incident helped the police to identify and apprehend the driver.

Police assured that a thorough investigation is underway and strict action will be taken against the guilty party.