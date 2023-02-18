Shocking revelation! Muslim men burnt alive in Rajasthan vigilante attack were taken to cops while they were still alive: Report

In a shocking new revelation, police sources have told NDTV that the two Muslim men from Rajasthan who were found burnt to death in Haryana earlier this week in what is thought to be a cow vigilante attack were first transported to the cops while still alive.

𝗧𝘄𝗼 𝗺𝗲𝗻 𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗯𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗻 𝗼𝗻 𝘀𝘂𝘀𝗽𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗰𝗼𝘄 𝘀𝗺𝘂𝗴𝗴𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗳𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁: 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀

According to Rajasthan Police sources, a group of four men beat 25-year-old Nasir and 35-year-old Junaid alias Juna on Wednesday night in Haryana's Nuh after they were accused of smuggling cows for slaughter. They were attacked, severely beaten, and hurt.

They then transported the two victims to the closest police station in Haryana's Firozpur Jhirka, according to Rinku Saini, a taxi driver and member of the cow vigilante group who was detained a day ago, police sources said.

According to them, Saini and his crew wanted the Haryana Police to detain Junaid and Nasir on suspicion of smuggling cows, but when the police officers at the station saw the two men's condition—they were both half-dead—they baulked and told them to leave. The charge has not received a response from the Haryana Police.

𝗩𝗶𝗴𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗯𝘂𝗿𝗻𝘁 𝗯𝗼𝗱𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗨𝗩 𝗼𝗳 𝘃𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗺𝘀: 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀

Soon later, Junaid and Nasir succumbed to their wounds. In order to brainstorm ideas for how to dispose of the bodies, the horrified group of cow vigilantes called their friends, according to sources.

Finally, they decide to go 200 kilometres to Bhiwani in their Bolero SUV with both bodies. According to police sources, both of the bodies were doused in gasoline and set afire early on Thursday morning along with the car.

They burned the car there, distant from the crime site, in the hopes that no one would be able to connect the dead and the burned car to them. Nonetheless, Junaid and Nasir could be located thanks to the Bolero's chassis number.

𝗠𝗼𝗻𝘂 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗲𝘀𝗮𝗿 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝘃𝗼𝗹𝘃𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗸𝗶𝗱𝗻𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝗯𝘂𝘁 𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗽𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗶𝘁

One of the primary suspects listed by the relatives of the victims, Monu Manesar of Bajrang Dal, was not engaged in the kidnapping, according to Rajasthan Police officials. Yet he was in touch with the abductors and guided them on their journey.

The remaining murderers are being sought after by several police squads. The families of the victims have identified three other people in addition to Saini and Monu Mansar: Anil, Srikant, and Lokesh Singhla.