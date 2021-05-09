Shocking! Four children of a family die as truck cabin catches fire

It was a shaking mother’s day for three mothers as four of their children burnt alive and died in Alwar. Children aged between 5 to 8 were playing in a truck cabin that caught fire. Two of them died while taking to hospital and two collapsed during treatment.

The incident took place in Chouma village of Alwar district on Saturday late evening. A truck was parked outside the children’s home. They went to the cabin of the truck. The cabin gets auto-locked and after some time it caught fire. Children could not come out of the cabin. Villagers tried to extinguish the fire and somehow manage to get children out of the cabin. Children were 80 per cent burnt. Villagers rush to the hospital in Alwar. Two of the children were referred to Jaipur, but they died in between, while two died during treatment in the hospital. The deceased children Sharukh, Amaan, Arjee and Faizan are sons of three brothers.