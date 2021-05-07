Rajasthan: Corpse allegedly infected due to COVID-19 causes havoc in Kheerva village

21 people died in the last 21 days in Kheerva village of Sikar district in Rajasthan. The cause of most of these deaths is believed to be allegedly a COVID-19 infected corpse that was brought here from Gujarat. A report says that it was in the body kit but the relative opened the kit before cremation and after that infection spread rapidly.

Kheerva is in the constituency of state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara and he shared the information of 20 deaths because of the infected corpse on his social media account, although he removed it later.

Reports say that the village was already in the grip of infection, and then this body arrived here on the 21st of April. Around 150 people attended the funeral procession and the situation became worse. The SDM of the Block Kulraj Meena released an official note that said 21 people died in Kheerva since the 15th of April. The note also states that the medical team inspected the village and found that the vaccination rate in the village is very low, villagers are not cooperating with the survey team, and people are hiding the symptoms and are not using the medical kit. That’s why the infection is rampant in the village.

Talking to media, he said, "It is believed that deaths increased after the cremation." He did not rule out the possibility of rampant infection because of this corpse. Now the administration is active and sanitization has been done in the village. Villagers are explained about the severity of the problem and now they are cooperating.