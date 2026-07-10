Shobha Karandlaje Seeks Stay On Karnataka Residence Certificate Rollout Ahead Of SIR | X - @AHindinews

Bengaluru, July 10: The Karnataka government's decision to introduce `Permanent Residence Certificate' (PRC) ahead of SIR has kicked up a row, with Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje writing a letter to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to stay the PRC, which was a threat to national security.

While the government took a decision in this regard during a cabinet meeting a fortnight ago, the official order was issued on Wednesday.

WATCH | बेंगलुरु, कर्नाटक: केंद्रीय मंत्री शोभा करंदलाजे ने SIR पर कहा, "कर्नाटक में SIR की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। SIR के दौरान अवैध गणना प्रपत्र दिए जा रहे हैं। मस्जिद, मदरसों और स्कूलों में बच्चे उसे भर रहे हैं, जिसकी हमने शिकायत की थी। इसी बीच राज्य सरकार ने स्थायी निवास प्रमाण… pic.twitter.com/ihxM4v73rh — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 10, 2026

PRC is the State government's initiative to issue an official document that establishes the person's permanent residence in the State, which can be obtained online through the Karnataka Seva Sindhu portal or offline by visiting any of the Nadakacheri, Atal Jana Snehi Kendra, Bengaluru One, or Common Service Centre. The issuance of PRC is governed under the Karnataka Sakala Services Act 2011.

The person applying for PRC should either be born in Karnataka, studied for at least 10 years in the State, parents, legal guardian, spouse should be permanent residents of Karnataka, own, possess or have lawful occupation of residential property in Karnataka, have entries in government records such as electoral rolls, Aadhaar, ration cards or revenue documents, parents should have served in government or public service in Karnataka for at least seven years, marriage to a Karnataka resident eligible for a PRC or any other reliable documentary, electronic or oral evidence establishing Karnataka as the principal and permanent place of residence.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Shobha Karandlaje said that the Karnataka government's move violates Article 14 of the Constitution, which emphasises `One Nation, One Citizenship'. Only the Union government has the power to issue citizenship to any individual, and how a State government can issue a parallel certificate.

Stating that she had written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to stay the issuance of such certificates at least till the SIR process is completed, Shobha alleged that the State government was trying to legalise the stay of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Karnataka to create a vote bank.

``This is an anti-Constitutional move and illegal. This is one of the biggest threats to internal security. By legalising illegal immigrants, the government is issuing PRC. After derailing the SIR process, the government is planning to issue residence certificates to the outsiders. Once illegal immigrants get this certificate, they will be eligible for all the government benefits. Such illegal immigrants will become citizens of the country,'' Shobha lamented.

``I have requested the Union Home Minister to verify the veracity of the PRC, before allowing it to continue. Even the previous Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had not dared to bring in such a new law. Just to create minority vote bank, the government is mortgaging the interest of Karnataka people and posing a threat to the Nation,'' Shobha charged.