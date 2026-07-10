Rajasthan Police Bans Use of 'Dalit' Term in Official Records, Mandates 'Scheduled Caste' | AI Representational Image

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police has banned the use of the word “Dalit” in its proceedings and records. The term “Scheduled Caste” will be used instead.

According to the order issued by the Office of the Additional Director General of Police (Miscellaneous Cell and SC), Rajasthan, Jaipur, the use of the word “Dalit” has now been completely banned in all official work, documents, FIRs, and correspondence related to the police department.

"It will now be ensured that only the constitutional term “Scheduled Caste” is used in spoken and written form at all police stations, offices of Superintendents of Police, and Commissionerates," reads the order.

Police updates official terminology

This change is likely to have a direct human and social impact on millions of citizens of the state who access administrative documents for the redressal of their complaints at police stations.

The order has been issued following the Supreme Court's directives and the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on March 15, 2015.

The new directives will not be limited to ordinary correspondence, but documents across the entire administrative structure of the police department will be updated.

Scheduled Caste term made mandatory

To indicate references to Scheduled Castes, the use of the term 'Scheduled Caste' in Hindi and 'Scheduled Caste' in English has been made mandatory for all types of departmental records, various forms, and professional certificates.