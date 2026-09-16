Shivamogga BJP MLA Channabasappa Walks Out Of Event Over Karnataka's Vande Mataram Protocol | X - renukesh9

Bengaluru, Sep 16: Protesting against the State government's decision to sing only two paragraphs of `Vande Mataram' in government functions, Shivamogga BJP MLA Channabasappa walked out of the government function.

The incident took place on Tuesday when he was participating in `Democracy Day' celebration in Shivamogga, where only the first two paragraphs of Vande Mataram were recited as per the new rules made by the Karnataka government.

MLA protests recital decision

Irked Channabasappa stood up and registered his protest with the Shivamogga DC, asking if there were different rules for the Democratic Nation and a State inside that Nation.

Even before the DC could reply, the Dalit Sangharsha Samithi members, who were present in the function, started arguing with the MLA. ``If the Center and the State make different rules, what should the officials do? If the officials follow your order, then the government will issue notice to the officials. They will be in trouble due to your politics. If you want, tell the government and get an amended order,'' the DSS members argued.

MLA leaves the function

Irked by the intervention, Channabasappa walked out of the auditorium, saying that he would not participate in a function where the `Vande Mataram' is not respected.

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The Union Government's decision to make it mandatory to recite Vande Mataram in all public functions was opposed by the Karnataka Congress government also. Two weeks ago, the government issued an order that only the first two paragraphs of Vande Mataram will be recited in public functions and since then, it has been implemented as a protocol.